Memorial service to honor L’Ambiance Plaza collapse victims

BRIDGEPORT - A memorial service will take place this morning at Bridgeport City Hall to remember the victims of the L'Ambiance Plaza collapse.

The community comes together every year to pay tribute to those who died, their families, and the first responders who rushed to help.

Twenty-eight bells will be rung in honor of each of the construction workers who perished in the collapse that occurred 30 years ago this month.

The city says faulty lift slab construction was to blame. That type of construction was then banned nationwide.

Members of the clergy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim are expected to speak at the service.

Peter Carroll, the current president of Fairfield County Building Trades, was an electrician for the city at the time of the collapse and was one of the first people to arrive on scene. He says he and his colleagues will never stop coming together to pay tribute.