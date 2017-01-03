Men ID'd after fatal stolen SUV crash

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW HAVEN - State police have identified the two men they say were killed when they crashed a stolen SUV into the side of a synagogue following a police chase in New Haven.

The crash happened at Temple Beth El Keser Israel on Whalley Avenue early Monday morning.

Troopers say Tommy Brown, 21, of New Haven, and Andrew Bolden-Velez, 20, of West Haven, died when their car slammed into the temple.

State police say New Haven officers had tried to pull over the two men in connection with a carjacking before the chase and crash.