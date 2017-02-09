Metro-North prepared for snowfall

Today's storm is going to make it a challenge for commuters.

NORWALK - Today's storm is going to make it a challenge for commuters. 

Many town officials suggest public transit as the best option for today. 

Metro-North says it's ready for the storm deploying extra staff and special equipment.

It has 360 snowblowers set to clear the tracks and up to 35 pickup truck plows.

Metro-North says all station platforms have been treated with salt, and waiting rooms will be kept open around the clock to provide shelter for customers waiting for trains. 

Gov. Dannel Malloy has activated the state's emergency operations center to continue coordinating the state's response to the snowstorm.

