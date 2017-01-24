Metro-North sets new records

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Metro-North is setting new passenger records.

The railroad says it had 86.5 million riders last year.

That number is around 20,000 more people than in 2015.

Metro-North officials say the increase highlights the importance of railroad expansion projects.

The railroad says it will continue to work on better services for its customers.