News Metro-North sets new records Metro-North is setting new passenger records. January 24, 2017 8:34 AM NORWALK - Metro-North is setting new passenger records. The railroad says it had 86.5 million riders last year. That number is around 20,000 more people than in 2015. Metro-North officials say the increase highlights the importance of railroad expansion projects. The railroad says it will continue to work on better services for its customers.