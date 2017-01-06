Skakel defense files motion against reinstated murder conviction

Updated

HARTFORD - The defense team for Michael Skakel, a cousin of the Kennedy family, has filed a motion for reconsideration of the reinstatement of his murder conviction.

As News 12 Connecticut has reported, the court voted 4-3 last Friday to restore Skakel's conviction in the 1975 murder of his Greenwich neighbor Martha Moxley.

The 56-year-old Skakel had his prior conviction overturned on appeal in 2013 after arguing his defense team had been negligent.

Current defense  attorney Stephan Seeger says part of the motion calls for the investigation of alibi witness Dennis Ossorio. He says the defense may file a federal motion as well.

