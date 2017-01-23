'Micro grid' unveiled in Woodbridge

A new system to avoid power outages was unveiled in Woodbridge on Monday.

The new micro-grid at Amity High School in Woodbridge is essentially a miniature power plant.

The new micro-grid at Amity High School in Woodbridge is essentially a miniature power plant. (1/23/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

WOODBRIDGE - A new system to avoid power outages was unveiled in Woodbridge on Monday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy cut the ribbon on a new "micro grid."

The fuel cell system located behind Amity High School turns natural gas into electricity. In a major storm, the micro grid can continue sending power to Town Hall and emergency buildings, even if the rest of the state's power grid is down.

"In the event of a power outage in Woodbridge, the fuel cell will switch to what is called 'island mode,' and will feed energy into the micro grid,'" says Woodbridge First Selectman Ellen Scalettar.

Woodbridge's system is already generating electricity, but town buildings won't be connected until this summer.

Fairfield and Bridgeport have developed their own micro grids using different technology.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Weather Kids: Mathewson Elementary School 1 Weather Kids: Mathewson Elementary School
Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 2 Connecticut Evening Weather, 1-22
Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 3 Connecticut Weather Forecast
A disabled Bridgeport man is thanking News 12 4 Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was one of many 5 Bridgeport mayor reflects on Trump inauguration

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE