'Micro grid' unveiled in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE - A new system to avoid power outages was unveiled in Woodbridge on Monday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy cut the ribbon on a new "micro grid."

The fuel cell system located behind Amity High School turns natural gas into electricity. In a major storm, the micro grid can continue sending power to Town Hall and emergency buildings, even if the rest of the state's power grid is down.

"In the event of a power outage in Woodbridge, the fuel cell will switch to what is called 'island mode,' and will feed energy into the micro grid,'" says Woodbridge First Selectman Ellen Scalettar.

Woodbridge's system is already generating electricity, but town buildings won't be connected until this summer.

Fairfield and Bridgeport have developed their own micro grids using different technology.