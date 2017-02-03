Milford community welcomes 3 Syrian refugees, holds reception

A Syrian refugee and her two children were welcomed by the Milford community Friday after years of fighting for approval to come to the United

A reception was held for the family at

A reception was held for the family at the Olive Tree restaurant in Milford. (Credit: News 12)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

MILFORD - A Syrian refugee and her two children were welcomed by the Milford community Friday after years of fighting for approval to come to the United States.

A reception was held for the family at the Olive Tree restaurant in Milford.

Razan Kassar and her daughters arrived Thursday night after being delayed for six days by President Donald Trump's immigration order.

Razan's husband, Fadi Kassar, fled the Middle East years ago as a refugee and has been trying to bring his family to the U.S. ever since. In the wake of final approval, his family was stopped from entering the country during the travel ban, when Trump's executive order went into effect last week.

Thanks to the efforts of attorneys and lawmakers in Connecticut, the family was able to be reunited.

News 12 is told that lawyers were able to gain approval for their entry even with the ban, since the family was mid-transit when the order was established. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Fatal crash 1 VIDEO: Fatal crash
Weather Kids: Tokeneke School 2 Weather Kids: Tokeneke School
Patricia Daniels spent almost two decades as a 3 Bridgeport corrections officer sentenced after fatal hit-and-run
Bridgeport police say a high school student used 4 Police: Bridgeport student stabbed classmate with scissors
A Syrian refugee living in Milford was reunited 5 Syrian refugee living in Milford reunited with family at JFK

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE