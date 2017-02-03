Milford community welcomes 3 Syrian refugees, holds reception

MILFORD - A Syrian refugee and her two children were welcomed by the Milford community Friday after years of fighting for approval to come to the United States.

A reception was held for the family at the Olive Tree restaurant in Milford.

Razan Kassar and her daughters arrived Thursday night after being delayed for six days by President Donald Trump's immigration order.

Razan's husband, Fadi Kassar, fled the Middle East years ago as a refugee and has been trying to bring his family to the U.S. ever since. In the wake of final approval, his family was stopped from entering the country during the travel ban, when Trump's executive order went into effect last week.

Thanks to the efforts of attorneys and lawmakers in Connecticut, the family was able to be reunited.

News 12 is told that lawyers were able to gain approval for their entry even with the ban, since the family was mid-transit when the order was established.