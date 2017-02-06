News Milford fire officials warn residents about danger of walking on ice Fire officials in Milford said two people are recovering after falling through the ice at at a local pond. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Officials are urging people to be careful before stepping onto an icy body of water. (1:17 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 6, 2017 1:23 PM MILFORD - Fire officials in Milford said two people are recovering after falling through the ice at at a local pond. Officials are urging people to be careful before stepping onto an icy body of water. On Sunday, crews rescued a man and a child who fell through the ice at Mondo Pond. Officials say the man was trying to save the child when he also got stuck. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 4:56 1 VIDEO: Fatal crash 2:16 2 Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation 2:09 3 Annual Run For Refugees sees spike in turnout 1:49 4 20-year-old Bridgeport man dies in Milford crash 3:12 5 VIDEO: Norwalk incident advertisement | advertise on News 12