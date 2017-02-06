Milford fire officials warn residents about danger of walking on ice

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - Fire officials in Milford said two people are recovering after falling through the ice at at a local pond.

Officials are urging people to be careful before stepping onto an icy body of water.

On Sunday, crews rescued a man and a child who fell through the ice at Mondo Pond.

Officials say the man was trying to save the child when he also got stuck.

Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.