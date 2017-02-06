Milford fire officials warn residents about danger of walking on ice

Fire officials in Milford said two people are recovering after falling through the ice at at a local pond.

Officials are urging people to be careful before stepping onto an icy body of water.

Officials are urging people to be careful before stepping onto an icy body of water. (1:17 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

MILFORD - Fire officials in Milford said two people are recovering after falling through the ice at at a local pond.

Officials are urging people to be careful before stepping onto an icy body of water. 

On Sunday, crews rescued a man and a child who fell through the ice at Mondo Pond. 

Officials say the man was trying to save the child when he also got stuck. 

Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Fatal crash 1 VIDEO: Fatal crash
Dr. John Robb says he was placed on 2 Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation
Thousands of people hit the streets in New 3 Annual Run For Refugees sees spike in turnout
DeJesus was a graduate of Platt Technical High 4 20-year-old Bridgeport man dies in Milford crash
VIDEO: Norwalk incident 5 VIDEO: Norwalk incident

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE