Milford first responders prepare ahead of nor'easter

The nor'easter brought strong winds and possible flooding to southwestern Connecticut.

Updated

MILFORD - First responders in Milford readied themselves for Monday's nor'easter.

Milford Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi said the high tide could bring minor to moderate coastal flooding. 

He said the department was actively monitoring water levels and that additional staff members were ready if needed.

Fabrizi encouraged all residents living in low-lying areas of the city to move their cars to higher ground. He also advised staying inside in case of downed trees or power lines.

