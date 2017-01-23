News Milford first responders prepare ahead of nor'easter The nor'easter brought strong winds and possible flooding to southwestern Connecticut. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A worker in Stamford found a loaded gun that may be connected to a recent shooting. (7:17 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated January 23, 2017 7:20 PM MILFORD - First responders in Milford readied themselves for Monday's nor'easter. Milford Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi said the high tide could bring minor to moderate coastal flooding. He said the department was actively monitoring water levels and that additional staff members were ready if needed. Fabrizi encouraged all residents living in low-lying areas of the city to move their cars to higher ground. He also advised staying inside in case of downed trees or power lines. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Road conditions clear in Westport ahead of stormTravel along Route 1 in Westport was moving well as light rain and moderate wind hit the area. advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:22 1 Weather Kids: Mathewson Elementary School 1:54 2 Connecticut Evening Weather, 1-22 5:08 3 Connecticut Weather Forecast 1:07 4 Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner 1:58 5 Bridgeport mayor reflects on Trump inauguration advertisement | advertise on News 12