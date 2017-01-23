News Milford first responders prepared as nor'easter hits The nor'easter brought strong winds and possible flooding to southwestern Connecticut. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The nor'easter brought strong winds and possible flooding to southwestern Connecticut. (10:39 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated January 23, 2017 10:50 PM MILFORD - First responders in Milford readied themselves for Monday's nor'easter. Milford Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi said the high tide could bring minor to moderate coastal flooding. He said additional staff members were ready if needed. Fabrizi encouraged all residents living in low-lying areas of the city to move their cars to higher ground. He also advised staying inside in case of downed trees or power lines. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Rain, wind not causing trouble on roads in FairfieldThe rainfall in Fairfield hasn't caused trouble on the roads. advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:55 1 Scholar Athlete: Nick Vanbelle 1:22 2 Weather Kids: Mathewson Elementary School 1:54 3 Connecticut Evening Weather, 1-22 5:26 4 Connecticut Weather Forecast 1:07 5 Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner advertisement | advertise on News 12