Milford first responders prepared as nor'easter hits

MILFORD - First responders in Milford readied themselves for Monday's nor'easter.

Milford Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi said the high tide could bring minor to moderate coastal flooding.

He said additional staff members were ready if needed.

Fabrizi encouraged all residents living in low-lying areas of the city to move their cars to higher ground. He also advised staying inside in case of downed trees or power lines.