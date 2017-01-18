Milford man accused of stealing police gear from off-duty officer

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - A Milford man accused of stealing an assault rifle and tactical gear from an off-duty Bridgeport police officer's personal car was arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they arrested 26-year-old Justin Parsell following an anonymous tip Tuesday. They say the tip led them to the Stratford Stop & Shop where they took the suspect into custody.

Parsell was charged with larceny, first-degree burglary, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of an assault rifle.

"We were very concerned with the public safety," says Milford Police Officer Mike Devito. "The fact that we were able to come up with great forensic evidence so quickly, those two things together really helped expedite the whole investigation."

Police say they’ve been looking for Parsell since Jan. 4. That is when they say he took an M4 rifle, a ballistic vest and night vision goggles from an unlocked car in the driveway of a home on Boothbay Street.

News 12 was told that car belonged to a Bridgeport police officer who is a member of the Emergency Services Unit. Investigators say they narrowed in on Parsell quickly because of a handprint he left on the car, and they were able to track down the stolen items within 12 hours.

Court documents show police spoke to Parsell's girlfriend, and were able trace the whereabouts of the SWAT gear to another man's home in Milford.

Bridgeport's police chief says the department is doing an internal investigation into how the incident happened. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

Parsell has a history of burglary convictions, and remained on the run until Tuesday. Parsell is due back in court next month.