Milford man accused of stealing police gear set to be arraigned

MILFORD - A Milford man accused of stealing an assault rifle and tactical gear from an off-duty Bridgeport police officer's personal car will be arraigned this afternoon.

Police say they arrested Justin Parsell, 26, following a tip yesterday.

They have been looking for him since Jan. 4. That is when police say he took an M4 rifle, a ballistic vest and night vision goggles from an unlocked car outside a home on Boothbay Street.

News 12 is told that car belonged to a Bridgeport police officer who's a member of the Emergency Services Unit.

Investigators say they narrowed in on Parsell quickly because of a handprint he left on the car, and they were able to track down the stolen items within 12 hours.

Parsell remained on the run until yesterday. He'll now go before a judge and face several charges.