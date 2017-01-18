Milford man accused of stealing police gear set to be arraigned

Police say they arrested Justin Parsell, 26, following a tip yesterday.
MILFORD - A Milford man accused of stealing an assault rifle and tactical gear from an off-duty Bridgeport police officer's personal car will be arraigned this afternoon.
Police say they arrested Justin Parsell, 26, following a tip yesterday.
They have been looking for him since Jan. 4. That is when police say he took an M4 rifle, a ballistic vest and night vision goggles from an unlocked car outside a home on Boothbay Street.
News 12 is told that car belonged to a Bridgeport police officer who's a member of the Emergency Services Unit.
Investigators say they narrowed in on Parsell quickly because of a handprint he left on the car, and they were able to track down the stolen items within 12 hours.
Parsell remained on the run until yesterday. He'll now go before a judge and face several charges.
