Milford medical marijuana dispensary spurs mixed reactions

MILFORD - A medical marijuana dispensary that recently opened in a residential Milford neighborhood is drawing mixed responses.

The Arrow Alternative dispensary has been open for about a month at 225 West River St. It's located less than a mile from the first Milford dispensary that opened last summer.

The program director of the Milford Prevention Council says the nonprofit is worried about the increase of traffic in the neighborhood related to the dispensary. There are also concerns that the dispensary is in an area where a lot of children walk and hang out.

Several people last year protested against the proposal to build the dispensary.

One resident tells News 12 that while she was first opposed to the dispensary, she hasn't found any problems with it, especially since traffic has not noticeably increased.

The council says it will continue to push for stricter regulations that would put future medical dispensaries farther away from residential neighborhoods.

