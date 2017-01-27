Milford police: 2 teens assaulted deliveryman, stole car

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Milford police say two teenagers assaulted a delivery driver and stole his car on Thursday night.

They say the suspects called in a Chinese food delivery to Noble Avenue, where they waited to rob the driver. The call was placed to the Fuji restaurant on Bridgeport Avenue.

When the driver arrived, police say he was hit in the head and robbed of his cellphone and car.

The stolen car wound up crashing into a utility pole a few streets over. One suspects got away, but the other was arrested.

Police say the delivery driver has since been released from Yale-New Haven Hospital.