Milford police arrest man on child porn charges

Updated

MILFORD - A Milford man who lives near a middle school is facing child pornography charges.

Police say they arrested Douglas Mehan, 50, on Friday.

They say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified them that Mehan had allegedly uploaded videos of child pornography from a computer at his home on Bray Avenue.

Police seized the computer for the investigation. They say Mehan's home is only a few blocks away from West Shore Middle School.

