Milford police catch man who stole SWAT gear from officer

MILFORD - Milford police say they have arrested the man wanted for stealing SWAT gear out of a police officer's unlocked car, and he is expected in court this morning.

Police say they caught up with Justin Parsell after a short foot chase in the Devon section of the city early Tuesday.

As News 12 reported, police say Parsell stole a rifle, body armor and night goggles left in an unlocked car of an off-duty Bridgeport police officer, which was parked at the officer's home.

Police recovered the gear shortly after it was stolen.