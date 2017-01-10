Milford police seek man who stole SWAT gear

Updated

MILFORD - Milford police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is suspected of stealing an assault rifle and SWAT gear from the personal car of a Bridgeport police officer.

Police say they received a call early Jan. 4 from a community member who lives on Boothbay Street in Milford reporting that he had left his car unlocked and someone stole police gear from the back seat. The stolen items included an M4 rifle, night-vision goggles and a bulletproof vest.

That victim is a member of the Bridgeport Police Department, identified by Chief AJ Perez as Officer William Simpson, a 15-year veteran of the force.

Milford police say they quickly narrowed in on a suspect, 26-year-old Justin Parsell, who they say left a palm print on the victim's car. It allowed investigators to track down the stolen items within 12 hours.

Milford police believe Parsell is traveling with an 18-year-old who he's been dating, Madison Krieder. They say she was recently reported missing.

As for the victim, Chief Perez says he has been put on administrative leave.

Perez says internal affairs is conducting a full investigation into the incident. In the meantime, anyone with information is asked to call Milford police.

Milford - Stolen SWAT Gear

Milford Police Department Patrol Division - 203-878-6551
Milford Police Department Detective Unit - 203-877-1465
Detective Sergeant Youd - 203-783-4728
www.milfordpd.org and click "Crime Tips"
Milford PD Press Release

