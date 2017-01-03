Missing Bridgeport woman found safe

BRIDGEPORT - Police say they've located a Bridgeport woman this morning, after her husband says she was missing for over a week.

Uvaldo Tello told News 12 Connecticut that his wife, Guadalupe Tlahuetl, hadn't been seen or heard of since her employer dropped off in front of the Dunkin' Donuts at in the 2400 block of Main Street on Dec. 23.

Bridgeport police say they've made contact with the housekeeper and mother of three, and she's safe.

