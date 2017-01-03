News Missing Bridgeport woman found safe Missing Bridgeport woman found safe Bridgeport police say they've made contact with the housekeeper and mother of three, and she's safe. Police say they've located You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Uvaldo Tello says his wife, Guadalupe Tlahuetl, was dropped off in front of Dunkin' Donuts, located at 2427 Main St., by her employer on Dec. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since then. (1:29 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 3, 2017 1:20 PM BRIDGEPORT - Police say they've located a Bridgeport woman this morning, after her husband says she was missing for over a week. Uvaldo Tello told News 12 Connecticut that his wife, Guadalupe Tlahuetl, hadn't been seen or heard of since her employer dropped off in front of the Dunkin' Donuts at in the 2400 block of Main Street on Dec. 23. Bridgeport police say they've made contact with the housekeeper and mother of three, and she's safe. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Missing Bridgeport woman Uvaldo Tello : 203-212-2795 advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:11 1 Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missing for over a week 0:52 2 Money Matters: Building up savings 2:27 3 Bridgeport City Council speaks out in support of undocumented, disabled woman 0:27 4 Fairfield police: Man wearing ski mask robs bank customer 0:55 5 Scholar Athlete: Tommy Benincaso advertisement | advertise on News 12