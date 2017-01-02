Monroe man faces charges after damaging hotel room

Norwalk police say a Monroe man faces charges this morning after he broke into his own motel room and damaged some of the room's furnishings.

The motel's manager thought David Demedico was drunk and refused to give him an additional key to his room.

As a result, Demedico is accused of breaking the room's window to get back in and destroying three lamps. 

