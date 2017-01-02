News Monroe man faces charges after damaging hotel room Norwalk police say a Monroe man faces charges this morning after he broke into his own motel room and damaged some of the room's furnishings. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The motel's manager thought David Demedico was drunk and refused to give him an additional key to his room. (7:27 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 2, 2017 7:34 AM NORWALK - Norwalk police say a Monroe man faces charges this morning after he broke into his own motel room and damaged some of the room's furnishings. Police tell News 12 it happened early Sunday morning at the Econo Lodge. They say the motel's manager thought David Demedico was drunk and refused to give him an additional key to his room. As a result, Demedico is accused of breaking the room's window to get back in and destroying three lamps. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:52 1 Money Matters: Building up savings 2:27 2 Bridgeport City Council speaks out in support of undocumented, disabled woman 0:26 3 Police: Driver killed after crashing car into tree in Stamford 2:07 4 Polar plunges across southwestern Connecticut raise money for charity 0:27 5 Monroe man faces charges after damaging hotel room advertisement | advertise on News 12