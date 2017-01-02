Monroe man faces charges after damaging hotel room

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Norwalk police say a Monroe man faces charges this morning after he broke into his own motel room and damaged some of the room's furnishings.

Police tell News 12 it happened early Sunday morning at the Econo Lodge.

They say the motel's manager thought David Demedico was drunk and refused to give him an additional key to his room.

As a result, Demedico is accused of breaking the room's window to get back in and destroying three lamps.