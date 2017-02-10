More snow cleanup needed after Thursday's snowstorm

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - Crews in Milford spent the day Friday working on removing snow after the snowstorm.

There were about 20 trucks out at a time removing the snow and treating the roads in the area Friday, officials said. There were also workers clearing the sidewalks and parks.

News 12 talked to residents who were out shoveling and plowing their driveway.

City officials said their goal was to have the snow cleaned up by the end of the day.