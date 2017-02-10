News More snow cleanup needed after Thursday's snowstorm Crews in Milford spent the day Friday working on removing snow after the snowstorm. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. News 12 talked to residents who were out all morning shoveling and plowing their driveway. (4:24 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated February 10, 2017 2:45 PM MILFORD - Crews in Milford spent the day Friday working on removing snow after the snowstorm. There were about 20 trucks out at a time removing the snow and treating the roads in the area Friday, officials said. There were also workers clearing the sidewalks and parks. News 12 talked to residents who were out shoveling and plowing their driveway. City officials said their goal was to have the snow cleaned up by the end of the day. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:09 1 Weather Kids: Royle Elementary School 0:59 2 Team of the Week: Brunswick squash 1:40 3 Westport's Planet Pizza sees busy afternoon during snowstorm 2:02 4 Bridgeport man dies in freak accident while shoveling snow 1:05 5 Storm Coverage: Stamford Train Station advertisement | advertise on News 12