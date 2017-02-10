More snow cleanup needed after Thursday's storm

Milford officials said today they're still working on removing snow after yesterday's storm.

News 12 talked to residents who were out all morning shoveling and plowing their driveway.

News 12 talked to residents who were out all morning shoveling and plowing their driveway.

MILFORD - Milford officials said today they're still working on removing snow after yesterday's storm. 

Many houses are still covered with snow. 

News 12 talked to residents who were out all morning shoveling and plowing their driveway. 

