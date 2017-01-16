Mother of baby who died in foster care frustrated by investigation

The mother of a baby who died while in the care of a foster family in Bridgeport last month says she is frustrated about the

Police say the child died after his foster family found him unresponsive on Dec. 2.

Police say the child died after his foster family found him unresponsive on Dec. 2. (7:50 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - The mother of a baby who died while in the care of a foster family in Bridgeport last month says she is frustrated about the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Lauren Citron, who is disabled, says she paid a private company to run forensic tests on the body of her 1-year-old son Michael, and those tests showed there was nothing in his system that could have killed him. 

As News 12 has reported, police say the child died after his foster family found him unresponsive on Dec. 2. 

Police tell News 12 they're still investigating. A spokesman for the family says they deserve answers. 

The child's family says they have set up a fund to help the mother, who is now expecting a second child.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Police say Greenwich Representative Town Meeting member Christopher 1 Police: Greenwich town official charged with sexual assault
Court records say police traced more than 1,300 2 Greenwich man accused of collecting child porn resigns from RTM
Soto's family describes the 31-year-old as funny, helpful, 3 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash
Police say the suspects gave a fake address 4 Police: Deliveryman shot during Norwalk robbery
Elianna Cruz died Wednesday after she was shot 5 Family of slain Stamford woman seeks answers after shooting

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

A Greenwich woman is grieving the death of Police probe death of 1-year-old boy in foster care

A Greenwich woman is grieving the death of her 1-year-old son after police say the

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE