Mother of baby who died in foster care frustrated by investigation

BRIDGEPORT - The mother of a baby who died while in the care of a foster family in Bridgeport last month says she is frustrated about the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Lauren Citron, who is disabled, says she paid a private company to run forensic tests on the body of her 1-year-old son Michael, and those tests showed there was nothing in his system that could have killed him.

As News 12 has reported, police say the child died after his foster family found him unresponsive on Dec. 2.

Police tell News 12 they're still investigating. A spokesman for the family says they deserve answers.

The child's family says they have set up a fund to help the mother, who is now expecting a second child.