MONROE - The mother who recorded her 10-year-old son driving a car through Monroe wants a judge to sentence her to probation.

Lisa Nussbaum wouldn't have to plead guilty, but instead would be on probation for two years.

The charges would be dismissed if she doesn't get in trouble with the law during that time.

Nussbaum was arrested last month after police received complaints about the Facebook video showing her son driving through town.

Another man was also arrested in connection with the incident.