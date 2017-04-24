New brutality trial to begin for Hartford officers

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Jury selection began Monday for the new trial of two Hartford police officers accused of using excessive force.

Their second trial is set to begin Tuesday in Bridgeport's federal courthouse.

Officers Christopher May and Matthew Cornell were originally tried in December, but the jury returned a split verdict.

Prosecutors accuse them of assaulting members of a Hartford family inside their own home in 2012.