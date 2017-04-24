News New brutality trial to begin for Hartford officers You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. (2:42 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 24, 2017 2:43 PM BRIDGEPORT - Jury selection began Monday for the new trial of two Hartford police officers accused of using excessive force. Their second trial is set to begin Tuesday in Bridgeport's federal courthouse. Officers Christopher May and Matthew Cornell were originally tried in December, but the jury returned a split verdict. Prosecutors accuse them of assaulting members of a Hartford family inside their own home in 2012. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 0:27 2 Private funeral service to be held in Bristol today for Aaron Hernandez 0:40 3 Benefit concert held in Milford for injured band members 2:17 4 Nonprofit group helps Bridgeport man regain independence 2:19 5 House gutted by overnight fire in Oakdale advertisement | advertise on News 12