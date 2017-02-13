New Canaan officials prep for more winter weather

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW CANAAN - New Canaan officials said today they're always prepared for a possible storm to hit.

Officials say nearly a foot of snow fell in New Canaan during last week's storm.

They say crews were working non-stop to get the roads clear.

They also tell News 12 they are always working to prep for the remainder of the winter.