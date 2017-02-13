News New Canaan officials prep for more winter weather New Canaan officials said today they're always prepared for a possible storm to hit. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Officials say nearly a foot of snow fell in New Canaan during last week's storm. (1:22 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 13, 2017 1:59 PM NEW CANAAN - New Canaan officials said today they're always prepared for a possible storm to hit. Officials say nearly a foot of snow fell in New Canaan during last week's storm. They say crews were working non-stop to get the roads clear. They also tell News 12 they are always working to prep for the remainder of the winter. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:27 1 Funeral held for man killed in Stamford crash 3:25 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast 2:17 3 Property owners face fines if sidewalks aren't cleared 1:59 4 12 on Health: Fertility treatment 1:03 5 Bridgeport residents want different snow removal process advertisement | advertise on News 12