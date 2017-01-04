New Canaan police: Recent burglaries have similar pattern

NEW CANAAN - New Canaan police say recent residential burglaries have a similar pattern. 

Police told News 12 that three burglaries happened last month on Gower Road, Rosebrook Road and on Douglas Road.

In all three cases, the thieves broke into the houses and ransacked the bedrooms. 

They got away with jewelry, and even a passport. 

One of the burglaries was captured on home security cameras, which alerted the homeowners to movement in the house. 

As police investigate, they're encouraging community members to set home alarms and install cameras.

