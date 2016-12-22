You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW CANAAN - Some shops in New Canaan stayed open late Thursday to encourage holiday shoppers to support neighborhood businesses.

The Chamber of Commerce’s "Shop Late Til 8" campaign has been promoted on social media and has become a great success over the last several years.

The chamber says that 40 local businesses have been staying open late every Thursday this month, including Penny Weights on Elm Street.

Penny Weights owner Geoff Sigg says the campaign is a great way to boost the local economy.

"It all helps the working folk because a lot of people do a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. gig, and you know they want to go out and get something and not have to go to a mall. They want to come spend some money in town. We're here to help them,” he says.