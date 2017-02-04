New Canaan teen honored for work with special needs kids

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW CANAAN - A New Canaan teen is being honored in Stratford for her work with special needs children.

Alena Ambramowitz, 17, will be honored at the Kennedy Center on Main Street by Sen. Richard Blumenthal for a special musical program she created which involves singing to kids who have special needs.

Doctors tell News 12 that music, and in particular the familiar tones of the human voice, have a calming effect on people with autism and other disorders which may limit certain cognitive and social functions.

Blumenthal says Ambramowitz's spirit and willingness to care for neighbors puts her in a special class of young people who deserve to be recognized for their selfless efforts.