New details released in murder of Stamford man

STAMFORD - New details are emerging surrounding the murder of a Stamford man who was stabbed, burned and left in a shallow grave after a fight that reportedly started over cigarettes.

According to one of the suspect's attorneys, new documents were filed in a Manhattan court Tuesday. The documents say that third suspect accuses Lawrence Dilione and James Rackover for being soley responsible for Joey Comunale's death.

The attorney says after a night of partying in November, Dilione punched Comunale and then Rackover stabbed him to death because Rackover did not want to go back to jail. The report says Rackover also choked Comunale before dragging his body to a bath and then trying to chop him up.

So far, no murder charges have been filed, but Rackover and Dilione are facing other charges in the case, including concealing a corpse.