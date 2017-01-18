New details released in murder of Stamford man

New details are emerging surrounding the murder of a Stamford man who was stabbed, burned and left in a shallow grave after a fight that

Joseph Comunale

Joseph Comunale (7:57 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - New details are emerging surrounding the murder of a Stamford man who was stabbed, burned and left in a shallow grave after a fight that reportedly started over cigarettes.

According to one of the suspect's attorneys, new documents were filed in a Manhattan court Tuesday. The documents say that third suspect accuses Lawrence Dilione and James Rackover for being soley responsible for Joey Comunale's death.

The attorney says after a night of partying in November, Dilione punched Comunale and then Rackover stabbed him to death because Rackover did not want to go back to jail. The report says Rackover also choked Comunale before dragging his body to a bath and then trying to chop him up.  

So far, no murder charges have been filed, but Rackover and Dilione are facing other charges in the case, including concealing a corpse.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 17
Lawrence Dilione and James Rackover are facing multiple 2 Suspects in Stamford man's murder waive court appearances
3 Scholar Athlete: Gino Esposito
This comes after tensions between communities and police 4 Norwalk police to host traffic stop program for students
5 12 on Health: Spike in flu cases

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Joseph Comunale Third suspect arrested in murder of Stamford man

A third man has been arrested in the murder of Stamford resident Joseph Comunale. Max

Prosecutors indicted Lawrence Dillione yesterday, but the court Suspect faces charges in murder of Stamford man

A suspect is officially facing charges this morning in connection to the murder of a

A funeral mass will be held at 10 Funeral held for Stamford man killed in NYC

A funeral Mass was held Wednesday morning for Joseph Comunale, the 26-year-old Stamford man who

Services were held at the Lacerenza Funeral Home Wake held for Stamford man killed in NYC

Family and friends on Tuesday attended the wake for Joseph Comunale, the 26-year-old Stamford man

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE