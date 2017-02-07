News New England Patriots hold victory parade today The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap this morning in Boston. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The city is hosting a celebration parade to honor the team around 11 a.m. after their incredible comeback victory over the Falcons on Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (7:49 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 7, 2017 7:51 AM BOSTON - The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap this morning in Boston. The city is hosting a celebration parade to honor the team around 11 a.m. after their incredible comeback victory over the Falcons on Super Bowl Sunday. Quarterback and MVP Tom Brady made history, becoming the first starting quarterback to win five Super Bowls. Meteorologists are predicting a messy celebration with rain and possibly some snow in the forecast, but it's not expected to dampen enthusiasm one bit. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:46 1 VIDEO: University of Bridgeport Rally 0:38 2 New England Patriots hold victory parade today 0:37 3 Word on the Street: Winter doldrums 1:13 4 Word on the Street: Winter doldrums 2:16 5 Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation advertisement | advertise on News 12