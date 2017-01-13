New kid governor inaugurated Friday

Connecticut inaugurated a new governor this morning, a kid governor, and she's from Milford.

This year's kid governor is Jessica Brocksom.

This year's kid governor is Jessica Brocksom.



MILFORD - Connecticut inaugurated a new governor this morning, a kid governor, and she's from Milford.

This year's kid governor is Jessica Brocksom.

Brockson is a fifth-grader at John F Kennedy Elementary School in Milford, and she was elected by a vote of other fifth-graders from across the state. 

She ran on a platform of preventing animal cruelty.

"We need smart people to be participating in our elections.  It is a way that we defend our democracy,” says Gov. Dannel Malloy. 

Brockson will be kid governor for the next calendar year, and she will be able to travel around the state to raise money and awareness for animal cruelty. 

