News New law makes Narcan kits available at pharmacies A new state law makes it easier for people with private insurance to get the lifesaving overdose drug Narcan. Pharmacies say that so far, very few people are taking advantage of the new accessibility to the drug. Pharmacies say that so far, very few people are taking advantage of the new accessibility to the drug. Updated January 3, 2017 1:20 PM NORWALK - A new state law makes it easier for people with private insurance to get the lifesaving overdose drug Narcan. Pharmacies say that so far, very few people are taking advantage of the new accessibility to the drug. Police and fire departments on the other hand, can barely keep Narcan kits in stock.