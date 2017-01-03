New law makes Narcan kits more accessible

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A new state law makes it easier for people with private insurance to get the lifesaving overdose drug Narcan.

The new law that went into effect on Sunday allows people to get Narcan without pre-authorization from their insurance company.

Pharmacies say that so far, very few people are taking advantage of the new accessibility to the drug. Police and fire departments, on the other hand, can barely keep Narcan kits in stock.

Allison Kernan, a certified recovery coach, says a reason for this may be the stigma people face when acquiring Narcan. She says that people are worried that others will think that they have a problem or that someone close to them does.

Pharmacists say Narcan's skyrocketing price is also a barrier.

Mike Grimaldi, of Vital Care Pharmacy, says that they dropped Narcan because insurance companies didn't cover enough of the cost.

Kernan says although the cost may be a concern, it's important to get Narcan because you never know when someone will need it.

Although the new law has made it easier for people to obtain the drug, not all insurance policies cover Narcan.