New PBS documentary series features New Canaan hospital

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW CANAAN - An upcoming documentary series on PBS will feature Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan.

Doctor Sigurd Ackerman is the medical director at Silver Hill. He says the hospital is part of an episode of the "Visionaries" documentary series.

Ackerman says it's important for people to see inside the mental health and rehab facility to see what good treatment looks like. He adds that he hopes the documentary makes people more willing to seek treatment if they need it.

The episode is called "Only in the Darkness Can You See the Stars."

It will air on CPTV this weekend or you can also watch it online.