Milford Performance Center to book more acts in 2017

A Milford community organization says it has big plans to turn a city space that is rarely used into an entertainment hub for the area.

The Milford Performance Center, a community organization, is hoping to turn the Veterans Memorial Auditorium into the cultural center of the city.

The Milford Performance Center, a community organization, is hoping to turn the Veterans Memorial Auditorium into the cultural center of the city.

MILFORD - A Milford community organization says it has big plans to turn a city space that is rarely used into an entertainment hub for the area.

The Milford Performance Center, a community organization, is hoping to turn the Veterans Memorial Auditorium into the cultural center of the city. It is currently only used sparingly for city events, police graduations and some local performances.

Steve Cooper, the organization's executive director, says the venue will attempt hold at least 20 local and national acts throughout the year.

Cooper says that when the organization announced its plan to the mayor about seven months ago, he was completely on board with it. Cooper hopes to eventually draw people from nearby towns and cities when more acts get booked.

Jazz artist Jay Rowe and Steely Dan tribute band Beau Bolero will kick off this year's performances on Jan. 14.

