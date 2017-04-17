New plan could let people in Connecticut buy wine online

HARTFORD - A new plan being discussed in Hartford could let you buy wine online.

Right now, a person can only buy wine from an in-state store or directly from a winery.

The proposal would also allow people to buy up to five gallons from an out-of-state store every two months.

According to consumers, it's often hard to find rare wines at stores in the state, but critics say it will cut into local stores' business.

The bill also requires someone over 21 years old to sign for wine deliveries.