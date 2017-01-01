New restaurant opens for business in Bridgeport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A new restaurant in Bridgeport's North End officially opened for business Sunday.

Garden Soul, located on Reservoir Avenue, specializes in traditional African American cuisine with a southern flare.

Owner Rose Wilson says she is proud to expose young people from the nearby Trumbull Gardens community to her many recipes that extend back several generations.

Her menu includes everything from rice and beans to bacon and burgers.

Garden Soul is open seven days a week and will soon feature pizza on its menu.