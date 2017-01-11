NJ man killed in crash on Merritt Parkway

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - State police say a man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on the southbound side of the Merritt Parkway.

The crash happened around 12 p.m.

Police say 76-year-old Robert Bearden, of New Jersey, died after his car struck a tree just south of Exit 41.

News 12 is told the road was clear at the time of the crash, but it did have some wet patches due to leftover snow.