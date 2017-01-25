No injuries after propane explosion in Westport home

Westport fire officials say a homeowner was lucky no one was hurt after a propane explosion in their kitchen.

They say a person living in the home turned on the propane to light the range when it exploded Tuesday.

They say a person living in the home turned on the propane to light the range when it exploded Tuesday. (7:59 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

WESTPORT - Westport fire officials say a homeowner was lucky no one was hurt after a propane explosion in their kitchen.

They say a person living in the home turned on the propane to light the range when it exploded Tuesday.

Most of the damage was done to the stove and the cabinets.

The fire department says the stove made by General Electric was the subject of recall in 2011 due to six other explosions.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet
Police say 20-year-old Chantel Brivett and at least 2 Stamford home invasion victim hospitalized
Police say the 64-year-old was hit as she 3 Police: Woman fatally struck by car
A shelter in Norwalk said Tuesday that the 4 Norwalk shelter: Number of homeless families has grown
Police say it happened at the H and 5 Police: Thieves stole $50,000 worth of tires and rims

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE