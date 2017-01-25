No injuries after propane explosion in Westport home

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WESTPORT - Westport fire officials say a homeowner was lucky no one was hurt after a propane explosion in their kitchen.

They say a person living in the home turned on the propane to light the range when it exploded Tuesday.

Most of the damage was done to the stove and the cabinets.

The fire department says the stove made by General Electric was the subject of recall in 2011 due to six other explosions.