News No injuries after propane explosion in Westport home Westport fire officials say a homeowner was lucky no one was hurt after a propane explosion in their kitchen. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. They say a person living in the home turned on the propane to light the range when it exploded Tuesday. (7:59 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 25, 2017 7:53 AM WESTPORT - Westport fire officials say a homeowner was lucky no one was hurt after a propane explosion in their kitchen. They say a person living in the home turned on the propane to light the range when it exploded Tuesday. Most of the damage was done to the stove and the cabinets. The fire department says the stove made by General Electric was the subject of recall in 2011 due to six other explosions. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:32 1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet 1:30 2 Stamford home invasion victim hospitalized 0:22 3 Police: Woman fatally struck by car 2:47 4 Norwalk shelter: Number of homeless families has grown 0:19 5 Police: Thieves stole $50,000 worth of tires and rims advertisement | advertise on News 12