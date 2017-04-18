No injuries reported in Stratford fire that severely damaged home

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STRATFORD - A fire this morning in Stratford caused serious damage to a home on North Peters Lane.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The attached garage on the single-family home, along with two cars, were completely destroyed.

"The homeowner was already at work so luckily there was nobody inside,” says Deputy Chief John Godfrey. “Chief MgGrath, who's the chief of the department, rescued two dogs out of the lower area of the house."

Stratford firefighters had to call in responders from Shelton and Bridgeport to assist.