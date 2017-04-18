No injuries reported in Stratford fire that severely damaged home

No injuries reported in Stratford fire that severely damaged home

No injuries reported in Stratford fire that severely damaged home (11:24 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STRATFORD - A fire this morning in Stratford caused serious damage to a home on North Peters Lane.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The attached garage on the single-family home, along with two cars, were completely destroyed.

"The homeowner was already at work so luckily there was nobody inside,” says Deputy Chief John Godfrey. “Chief MgGrath, who's the chief of the department, rescued two dogs out of the lower area of the house."

Stratford firefighters had to call in responders from Shelton and Bridgeport to assist.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Danni Kemp, 19, died from a rare form 1 Family of teen who battled cancer grateful for support
News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen and Newsday's Beth Whitehouse 2 Tasty Tuesday: Where Kids Eat Free on LI
It's Tax Day: Some quick tips to help 3 It's Tax Day: Some quick tips to help you during the day
A Litchfield principal resigned from his job after 4 Wamogo HS principal named in Choate misconduct report
Candlelight vigil held Monday for the 2 Bellport 5 Vigil held for Bellport students murdered in Central Islip

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE