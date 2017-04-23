Nonprofit group helps Bridgeport man regain independence

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport dialysis patient who recently had his leg amputated thanked News 12 Connecticut Saturday for helping him regain his independence.

Jose Ortiz, 32, received a $3,000 check from the local nonprofit group the Needs Clearinghouse.

News 12 Connecticut worked with the Needs Clearinghouse to help get Ortiz his desperately needed assistance.

As News 12 reported, Ortiz had four heart attacks and a leg amputation due to chronic kidney disease.

Ortiz will also be getting an electric wheelchair and a portable wheelchair ramp, so he can get in and out of his house by himself to go to his many doctor appointments.

