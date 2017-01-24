Norwalk: 4 liquor stores cited for selling to minors

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Norwalk police say four liquor stores have been cited for selling alcohol to minors.

Police say they conducted an undercover operation, and South Main Grocery and Deli, Rival and Friends Liquor, Spring Hill Liquor and 99 Bottles of Liquor did not card the teens.

They say these operations are necessary to crack down on underage drinking.

Police say the four stores in violation will get a state hearing.

They say they also checked 11 bars and restaurants, but all of them passed.