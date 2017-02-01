Norwalk brothers accused in drug ring arraigned in court

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Two brothers from Norwalk accused of running a drug ring were arraigned in court today.

Kevin Delrosario's bond is set at $200,000 and Brian Martinez's is at $50,000.

Norwalk police say the brothers were operating an open-air drug market out of a Honda Civic in their driveway.

The driveway is on Westport Avenue, one of the biggest shopping and traffic districts in the city. Police say they were also operating out of the Shell station across the street.

Police also say they found two weapons inside the car.