Norwalk brush fire burns 2 acres during high-risk season

NORWALK - It took firefighters hours to put out a brush fire last night that ignited in the tidal marsh off Wilson Avenue in Norwalk.

Officials say the blaze started around 9 p.m. They say the fire burned two acres between the SoNo Ice House and Wilson Point.

Luckily, no homes were affected. There was no word on what sparked the fire.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says there is a higher risk of forest fire danger during the spring fire season, which lasts from mid-March to mid-May.

Officials are encouraging people to watch where they dispose of cigarettes, charcoal and any other burning materials this time of year.

The DEEP says when there's a high, very high or extreme risk of forest fire danger, open burning may be prohibited even if you have a permit.