Norwalk businesses busy with holiday food orders

Stores in Norwalk were busy Thursday night as people picked up traditional foods for the holidays this weekend.

The owner of Angela Mia Bakers, which has been around for almost a half a century, says her Christmas orders have been coming in all month.

The owner of Angela Mia Bakers, which has been around for almost a half a century, says her Christmas orders have been coming in all month. (8:11 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORWALK - Stores in Norwalk were busy Thursday night as people picked up traditional foods for the holidays this weekend.

The owner of Angela Mia Bakers, which has been around for almost a half a century, says her Christmas orders have been coming in all month.

She says almost half of the orders came in online, from places as far away as North Carolina.  While traditional Christmas favorites like rum cake are available, she says the biggest seller this year is nacho-style cannolis.

Workers at Pagano's Fish Market say it was also a busy week for them, with customers picking up everything from scungilli to eels.

For many Italian-Americans, the Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve is an important tradition.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo works at Bartlett Tree Experts 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo
Officials say they spent several hours investigating the 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment
Officials say Lisa Brown was pronounced dead at 3 Motorist gets trapped in car after vehicle veers off road
Officials say Lisa Brown was pronounced dead at 4 Woman dies after car accident on Merritt Parkway
A fire in Stamford displaced three people just 5 3 displaced in Stamford fire

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE