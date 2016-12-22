Norwalk businesses busy with holiday food orders

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Stores in Norwalk were busy Thursday night as people picked up traditional foods for the holidays this weekend.

The owner of Angela Mia Bakers, which has been around for almost a half a century, says her Christmas orders have been coming in all month.

She says almost half of the orders came in online, from places as far away as North Carolina. While traditional Christmas favorites like rum cake are available, she says the biggest seller this year is nacho-style cannolis.

Workers at Pagano's Fish Market say it was also a busy week for them, with customers picking up everything from scungilli to eels.

For many Italian-Americans, the Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve is an important tradition.