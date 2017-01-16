Norwalk celebrates MLK Day

NORWALK - A community breakfast at West Rock Middle School in Norwalk honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.

Organizers say the theme of the event focused on the relationship between local police and Black Lives Matter activists.

They say it was a chance for residents, officials and police to have an open conversation about police violence and racial profiling.

Norwalk Police Chief Tom Kulhawik says transparency and community policing lead to a successful relationship between law enforcement and the residents they serve.

"We have to change with the times," Kulhawik says. "We can't dig our feet in and do things the way we did 20 years ago."