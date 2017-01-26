News Norwalk high schools take part in Choose2Live program Norwalk High School and Brien McMahon High School will take part in the Choose2Live program. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A former FBI agent and federal prosecutor will visit the schools today to teach students how to respond when confronted by police. (7:54 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 26, 2017 8:01 AM NORWALK - Norwalk High School and Brien McMahon High School will take part in the Choose2Live program. A former FBI agent and federal prosecutor will visit the schools today to teach students how to respond when confronted by police. Organizers say the program looks to improve the relationship between young people and police officers. The program will be presented by M. Quentin Williams. He is author of the book "A Survival Guide: How Not to Get Killed by the Police." Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:32 1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet 0:55 2 Hometown Hero: Hope Burrows 1:04 3 Police: Armed robbery leads to car chase 0:21 4 Eight people displaced after fire in Bridgeport 2:04 5 Syosset HS wrestler following in father's footsteps advertisement | advertise on News 12