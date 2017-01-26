Norwalk high schools take part in Choose2Live program

Norwalk High School and Brien McMahon High School will take part in the Choose2Live program.

A former FBI agent and federal prosecutor will visit the schools today to teach students how to respond when confronted by police.

A former FBI agent and federal prosecutor will visit the schools today to teach students how to respond when confronted by police. (7:54 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - Norwalk High School and Brien McMahon High School will take part in the Choose2Live program.

A former FBI agent and federal prosecutor will visit the schools today to teach students how to respond when confronted by police.

Organizers say the program looks to improve the relationship between young people and police officers.

The program will be presented by M. Quentin Williams.

He is author of the book "A Survival Guide: How Not to Get Killed by the Police."

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet
Hope Burrows recently received the Community's Future Award 2 Hometown Hero: Hope Burrows
Police say the suspect entered the bank, showed 3 Police: Armed robbery leads to car chase
The fire started on Bond Street Monday morning. 4 Eight people displaced after fire in Bridgeport
5 Syosset HS wrestler following in father's footsteps

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE