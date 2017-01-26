Norwalk high schools take part in Choose2Live program

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Norwalk High School and Brien McMahon High School will take part in the Choose2Live program.

A former FBI agent and federal prosecutor will visit the schools today to teach students how to respond when confronted by police.

Organizers say the program looks to improve the relationship between young people and police officers.

The program will be presented by M. Quentin Williams.

He is author of the book "A Survival Guide: How Not to Get Killed by the Police."