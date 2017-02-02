Norwalk man charged with assaulting high schooler

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A Norwalk man was arrested in connection with a September assault that sent a high school student to the hospital.

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Steph Alcena on Wednesday. He was the last of several suspects arrested in the case.

According to police, Alcena and at least one other person went to Brien McMahon High School and beat up the victim, who suffered significant head injuries and was taken to Norwalk Hospital.

Police believe the attack was over a love interest, and that the victim knew his attackers. They say they don't know if the suspects were students in the school system.