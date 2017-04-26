You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A Norwalk man went before a judge on Wednesday for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

Paul Bjerke, 59, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Police responded to a reported assault around 1:30 a.m. at a mobile home community at 505 Westport Ave. When police arrived, Lisa Zemlok was found dead.

Police have not released how Zemlok was killed, but they say she lived in the trailer with Bjerke. Police say the two were dating.

Neighbors say another man also lived with them.

Police are unaware of any prior calls to the address and are calling the incident a domestic crime.

Bjerke is being held on a $1 million bond after his previous missed court appearances were brought to the judge's attention. He is due back in court next month.