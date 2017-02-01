Norwalk police: Brothers sold drugs to undercover informant

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Norwalk police say two brothers who ran a drug operation sold drugs to an undercover informant on four separate occasions.

Police say Kevin DelRosario ran the operation out of a car parked right in his driveway on busy Westport Avenue. Inside it, police say he had two guns, including a loaded semi-automatic handgun hidden in the radio compartment.

DelRosario's brother, Brian Martinez, is charged with helping run the operation.

Police say the pair was hiding in plain sight.

In court Wednesday, a judge set DelRosario's bond at $200,000 and Martinez's at $50,000.